Barbara Broccoli has said she believes the character of James Bond will always be portrayed as a man.

The Bond franchise producer and head of Eon Productions, who has the power to sign off every key hiring and firing in the spy films, revealed she will begin to consider Daniel Craig’s replacement next year.

Craig is appearing in his final outing as 007 after the release of No Time to Die, which is released at the end of this month.

“James Bond is a male character,” she told the PA news agency. “I hope that there will be many, many films made with women, for women, by women, about women.

“I don't think we have to take a male character and have a woman portray him. So yes, I see him as male. And I'm sort of in denial, I would love for Daniel to continue forever.”

As a result, Broccoli confirmed she will not think about Craig’s replacement until she discusses the subject with her half-brother and fellow producer Michael G Wilson, next year.

“We want to celebrate the fantastic tenure of Daniel Craig, who's given everything to this character into this franchise for 15 years and it is really time to celebrate him,” she said.

Daniel Craig has played the British secret agent in five outings over the past 15 years (Getty)

Craig recently echoed Broccoli’s view in an interview with Radio Times, in which he said “there should simply be better parts for women and actors of colour”.

“Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?” he asked.

No Time to Die’s director Cary Joji Fukunaga added that whoever does end up replacing Craig will have some big shoes to fill.

“I think it's going to be hard for anyone to follow in Daniel's footsteps because, for me, as much as I liked Pierce Brosnan, I was in my early twenties, and kind of checking out of the films a bit,” he said.

“When Daniel came in, it was such a different version of the character that I hadn't seen before, it made me lean back in as an adult.

“Whoever plays it just needs to have that charisma, needs to have those layers.”

No Time To Die is released in UK cinemas on 30 September.

Additional reporting by Press Association