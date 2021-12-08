James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli says next 007 ‘will be a British man of any ethnicity’

‘I believe in making characters for women and not just having women play men’s roles,’ producer said

Louis Chilton
Wednesday 08 December 2021 12:56
James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has shut down speculation that the next iteration of 007 could be played by a woman.

While there is still no confirmation on who will take over the role from Daniel Craig, Broccoli revealed that the candidate will be a British man of any ethnicity or race.

Craig played Bond in five films, with the most recent, No Time to Die, being released in cinemas earlier this year.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Broccoli said: “I think it will be a man because I don’t think a woman should play James Bond.

“I believe in making characters for women and not just having women play men’s roles. I don’t think there are enough great roles for women, and it’s very important to me that we make movies for women about women. He should be British, so British can be any [ethnicity or race].”

The question of whether a woman should be cast as the fictional spy is one that has provoked strong reactions from fans and commenters in the past.

Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer is among those to suggest that the role should be given to a woman, while UK prime minister Boris Johnson has said that the next Bond has “got to be a man”.

