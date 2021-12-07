James Bond fans have been left wondering in what form the spy will return following Daniel Craig’s exit.

No Time to Die, which was released earlier this year, was Craig’s final outing as 007.

The film’s ending divided longtime fans of the franchise, leaving many confused as to how they will bring the character back in a new film.

It turns out that producer Barbara Broccoli is still unsure on how the studio will go about doing that.

Speaking at Deadline’s Contenders Film: New York event, Broccoli told reporters: “We’ll figure that one out, but he will be back”

Leaving no doubt that the spy will live to fight another day, she added: “You can rest assured James Bond will be back.”

Broccoli also addressed No Time to Die’s multiple delays due to the pandemic. The film had originally been slated for release in April 2020 but was eventually unveiled 17 months later in September 2021.

“What was so important to us was that this film be shown in the cinemas because it has this beautiful landscape,” she said.

Daniel Craig in his final James Bond movie No Time to Die (MGM / Eon Productions)

He co-producer, Michael G Wilson, added: “We’re so lucky that we hit the sweet spot and got it in the cinemas at the right time and the public was ready to go back to the cinema again and see films where they deserve to be, in the theatre.”

As for who the next Bond will be, MGM chief Pamela Abdy said “it’s wide open”.

“We’ve had very early preliminary conversations with Barbara and Michael, but we wanted Daniel to have his last hurrah,” said Abdy.

No Time to Die is available to own now on digital download, and on DVD and Blu-ray from 21 December.