Bond fans surprised by ‘unlikely’ cameo from British comedian in No Time to Die
‘How the f*** did he end up in there?’ one perplexed fan asked
James Bond fans are being left blindsided by a cameo from a British comedian in No Time to Die.
Daniel Craig’s fifth and final 007 film has finally been released after a 17-month delay, and audience members have been expressing their surprise over the random appearance on social media.
*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*
Outnumbered star and Mock the Week panellist Hugh Dennis appears shortly after the film’s opening as a scientist. He’s only in the film for approximately one minute.
“Things I wasn’t expecting from #NoTimeToDie : Hugh Dennis,” one Twitter user wrote, with another adding: “How tf did Hugh Dennis end up in there?”
Someone else commented: “Hugh Dennis being in #NoTimeToDie was not expected.”
Find some more reactions below:
No Time to Die is being received well by critics, who say it is a vast improvement on 2015 film Spectre.
Surprisingly, it also features several nods to a classic Bond film, which has left some fans feeling emotional.
Find The Independent film critic Clarisse Loughrey’s verdict on the film here.
