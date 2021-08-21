No Time To Die will premiere in London next month.

The highly anticipated James Bond film, which sees Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007, has been met with several delays due to the pandemic.

No Time To Die – also starring Léa Seydoux, Naomie Harris and Rami Malek – was originally slated to hit screens in April 2020.

Studio bosses have now confirmed that the 25th James Bond film will arrive in cinemas on 30 September.

In a post from the franchise’s official Twitter account, it was revealed that the film’s premiere will take place in London on 28 September.

“The World Premiere for #NoTimeToDie will take place on Tuesday 28 September 2021 at London’s @RoyalAlbertHall,” read the tweet.

The film has been directed by Beasts of No Nation filmmaker Cary Joji Fukunaga. Fleabag star and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge is one of four credited screenwriters.

Last month, Craig revealed what convinced him to reprise the role one last time.

“I thought I probably was physically not capable of doing another,” he said. “For me, it was very cut and dried that I wasn’t coming back.”

It was discussions surrounding how the forthcoming film could address the events of 2006’s Casino Royale that drew the actor back to the franchise.