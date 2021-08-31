The final trailer for No Time To Die has been unveiled.

Daniel Craig features prominently as 007 in the clip, which was published on Tuesday.

Léa Seydoux’s Madeleine Swann also takes centre stage, alongside Rami Malek’s villain Safin.

“James Bond,” Safin narrates pensively at one point. “Licensed to kill. In love with Madeleine Swann. I could be speaking to my own reflection, only your skills die with your body, and life is all about leaving something behind, isn’t it?”

The trailer also includes plenty of action shots, including a car chase and a vertiginous plane sequence.

No Time To Die, which is expected to be Craig’s final outing as 007, will be released on 30 September 2021 in the UK after being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

In the US, the film is scheduled for release on 8 October 2021.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time To Die begins with Bond having “left active service” and “enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica”.

“His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help,” the movie’s logline adds. “The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”