Rosamund Pike has said she was left “mortified” after a James Bond sex scene with Pierce Brosnan.

The British star’s first film was Die Another Day, Brosnan’s fourth outing as the spy, and, during the shoot, Pike found herself caught up in an embarrassing mishap.

Gone Girl star Pike reflected on the blunder during a podcast interview while recalling “the time when we were doing the love scene” and “discovered things like nipple covers, and all the taping”.

She told David Tennant Does a Podcast With... that after having a “clinch” she “looked at this body tape and the nipple covers” to find that they’re” covered in hair”,

“I think, ‘Oh my God, I’m waxing Pierce’s chest,’” Pike said of the Irish actor, who can currently be seen in Black Bag and Guy Ritchie show MobLand.

She added: “I was so mortified. I thought, ‘Oh my God, he’s so brave, and I’m pulling off his chest hair with every embrace.’

But fortunately, Pike realised after “a couple of takes” that “it was not him” but “the fake fur of the rugs” on the bed.

“I literally thought I was waxing the poor man’s chest!” Pike said.

open image in gallery Rosamund Pike and Pierce Brosnan in ‘Die Another Day’ ( Eon Productions )

In 2018, Pike revealed she was asked to strip down to her underwear while auditioning for Die Another Day.

The actor said she refused to remove her clothes, something the producers admired as they ended up casting her as character Miranda Frost.

“My first audition was for a Bond film and I remember them saying I was to drop my dress and appear in my underwear,” she told Amazon’s Audible Sessions.

“On the day, I don’t know how I got the resolve and strength of mind, but I just thought ‘actually sod that, if they’re gonna see me in my underwear, they better give me the job’.

“So, I thought, ‘There’s no way I’m going to take off a dress in the audition for this tape to be sent around Los Angeles and to be judged on that’.”

open image in gallery ‘Die Another Day’ was Rosamund Pike’s first film ( Getty Images )

Pike, who was 21 at the time, said she was asked to appear in an evening dress, adding she turned up in a silk gown once worn by her grandma.

“[The costume designer] said, ‘That’s a very beautiful dress, but in Bond films we wear things a little more like this’, and she held up three pieces of string,” Pike continued.

“I realised I was in a completely different world and way out of my depth. So, I put on this shimmering sheath, or whatever the order of the day was, but I didn’t drop it.”

Pike acknowledged that, despite the incident, she felt safe on set thanks to producer Barbara Broccoli and maintained that the character was well-written.