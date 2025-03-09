Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pierce Brosnan has weighed in on the hunt for the next James Bond, amid speculation that the role could go to a non-British actor.

Daniel Craig’s five-film stint as the super spy came to an end with 2021’s No Time to Die; his replacement is yet to be announced.

Brosnan, who played 007 in four films between 1995 and 2002, was asked about the franchise following the news that longtime producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson had ceded creative control of James Bond to Amazon, in a deal reportedly worth more than $1bn. They will remain co-owners of the franchise.

It has been speculated that the role could go to an American actor, with Elvis star Austin Butler rumoured to be in the running. However, Brosnan insisted that it was a “given” that the next actor to play Bond should be British.

That said, Bond has previously been played by two non-British actors, including Brosnan, who is Irish. The other is George Lazenby, who is Australian.

“In this world that is moving so fast now, at the speed of light, [the takeover] does come with a certain lament,” Brosnan told The Telegraph. “I thought it was coming for some time I guess, but I think it was the right decision for Barbara and Michael.

“It takes great courage for them to let go. They will still have a say in matters. I hope that [Amazon] handles the work and the character with dignity and imagination and respect.”

He went on to claim that “no one really knows” what will happen to to the franchise following the new deal with Amazon.

“History has been passed on and I’m very proud to have been part of the history and the legacy of Bond and the movies that I made with Barbara and Michael,” he added.

“That we moved the needle, that we brought it back to life. It had been dormant [for] six years and GoldenEye was such a success that it continued and went from strength to strength… You know, everything changes, everything falls apart, and I wish them well.”

The copyright to Ian Fleming’s original James Bond novels is due to expire in most countries in 2035, meaning that anyone would subsequently be able to adapt the character in a way that does not infringe upon the existing cinematic adaptations.

This may, some have speculated, lead to a situation in which there are multiple James Bond properties existing at once.