Pierce Brosnan has weighed in on the debate surrounding who should be cast as Daniel Craig’s successor in the James Bond franchise.

With Craig set to make his final appearance as 007 in the forthcoming No Time to Die, speculation has been rife regarding who will replace him.

Among the names often floated as potential replacements are Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Tom Hiddleston and, recently, Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page.

Brosnan, who played Bond in four films between 1995 and 2002, (GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies,The World Is Not Enough and Die Another Day) spoke recently to People magazine about the future of the franchise.

“Idris Elba comes to mind,” he said, discussing the prospect of Craig’s replacement. “Idris is such a powerful presence and such a great former voice tensity. He would be magnificent.

“There’s Tom Hardy out there as well,” he added. Tom can really chew the furniture up, just be a ball boy – both men can.”

However, Brosnan admitted that he had “no idea” who producers would choose to play Bond in the future, stating that “your guess is as good as mine”.

“I think now that Daniel has left such an indelible footprint, they can go in many different ways,” he said.

No Time to Die is out in UK cinemas on 30 September, 2021.