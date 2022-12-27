James Cameron confirms ‘urban legend’ about his Aliens film pitch was in fact true

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

James Cameron has confirmed that a long-standing story about his pitch meeting for Aliens is in fact completely true.

The Avatar filmmaker directed the 1986 sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1979 sci-fi-horror classic Alien.

According to the story, which some fans had previously thought to be an “urban legend”, Cameron went into a meeting with studio executives to try and get Aliens made.

At the apex of his pitch, he wrote the word “Alien” on a piece of paper, before drawing vertical lines through the final letter, turning it into a dollar sign.

Cameron recalled the meeting in an interview with Empire.

“I had lunch with a bigshot producer when I was about to start Aliens who said, ‘This is a no-win for you. If your movie’s good, Ridley will get the credit. If it’s bad, it’s all you. It’s a career ender.’ I said, ‘Yeah, buuuuuut... I like it.’

“I was maybe a dumbass fanboy, but I could see it so clearly in my head that I just had to go make it. And yes, it’s true. I was in a meeting with the studio head and the executive producers, and I turned my script over and on the blank side of the last page I wrote ALIEN. Then I drew an S on the end. Then I drew two vertical lines through the S and held it up to show them.”

James Cameron photographed at the world premiere of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water' (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

He continued: “Maybe it was just Pavlovian conditioning when they saw the $ sign connected closely to the word ‘Alien’. Or maybe it was the confidence I projected. But they said yes.”

Aliens turned out to be both a critical and commercial hit for Cameron, making back $180m from a $18.5m budget.

The filmmaker’s latest film, Avatar: The Way of Water, is out in cinemas now.

A sequel to the 2009 smash hit Avatar, The Way of Water represents another box office success for Cameron, and is expected to pass the billion-dollar mark within days.