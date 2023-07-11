Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

James Cameron has appeared to confirm that a sequel to the cult sci-fi film Alita: Battle Angel is currently in the works.

Released in 2019, the film, adapted from a popular Manga series, starred Rosa Salazar as a cyborg who wakes up in a different body without her memory.

Alita received a mixed critical reception at the time of its release but made more than $400m at the box office. In the few years since, the film’s enthusiastic fanbase has continued to call for a sequel to be greenlit.

Avatar filmmaker Cameron, who produced and co-wrote Alita, appeared to confirm that he was working on a sequel during an interview with Forbes.

In the piece, which centred on the news that Cameron had sold his coastal ranch in California for $33m (£25.6m), the filmmaker alludes to ongoing work on an Alita sequel, as well as the forthcoming Avatar sequels.

“On Avatar, I’m working in Wellington and Los Angeles,” he said. “And on the new Alita: Battle Angel films, I’ll be working in Austin, so it just didn’t make sense for us anymore.”

As well as Salazar, Alita also starred Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, and Mahershala Ali. The film was adapted from the Japanese manga Gunnm (Battle Angel Alita) by Yukito Kishiro.

The Independent has contacted a representative of Cameron for confirmation or further comment.

Avatar: The Way of Water, the first sequel to Cameron’s 2009 smash Avatar, was released in cinemas last year, becoming one of the highest-grossing movies ever made. Three further sequels are currently in development.

Rosa Salazar in ‘Alita: Battle Angel’ (Fox)

Last month, it was announced that release dates for the next three Avatar films had been delayed.

The as-yet-untitled Avatar 3 was originally set to come out in December 2024 but has been moved to December 2025. As a result, the fourth and fifth entries were pushed back until December 2029 and December 2031 respectively.

Avatar star Zoe Saldaña reacted to the news in an amusing Instagram post.

The actor – who plays Neytiri in the franchise – wrote: “Great! I’m gonna be 53 when the last Avatar comes out [shocked face emoji].”

Saldaña, 44, was 27 when she filmed the first movie.