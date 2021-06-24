James Cameron doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to being kind on film sets.

The Titanic and Avatar director has long been said to be very strict when in filmmaker mode, with Ed Harris, who starred in his 1989 film The Abyss, reportedly once accusing him of “physical torment”.

Cameron himself has addressed the rumours he’s not the nicest person to his cast and crew members, acknowledging that it’s a regret of his.

During a MasterClass session, Cameron said that, if he could do anything differently in his career, he would be nicer.

“I could’ve listened more,” /Film reports him as saying. “I could’ve been less autocratic. I could’ve not made the movie more important than the human interaction of the crew.”

While dismissing claims he was ever “cruel”, Cameron did go on to describe himself as a “tinpot dictator” due to the demands he placed upon the people working on his films.

He also admitted to being “dumbfounded” after seeing how complimentary Ron Howard was to his team after visiting him on set.

“I aspire, even today, to try to be my inner Ron Howard,” he said.

James Cameron says he ‘could’ve been less autocratic’ (AFP/GETTY IMAGES)

Cameron is currently working on four Avatar sequels, the first of which will be released in December 2022.