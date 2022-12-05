Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

James Cameron says he thinks Kate Winslet was ‘traumatised’ by Titanic

Winslet previously said it was ‘genuinely terrifying’ to work with Cameron at times

Annabel Nugent
Monday 05 December 2022 00:01
Comments
Titanic - Trailer

James Cameron has said he thinks Kate Winslet was a “bit traumatised” after filming Titanic.

Winslet starred as Rose opposite Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack in Cameron’s 1997 hit blockbuster. She was 22 years old at the time.

The actor and director are reuniting for the much-anticipated sequel to his 2009 film Avatar, which is due out later this month.

The reunion comes as somewhat of a surprise given that at the time of Titanic, Winslet expressed hesitance over working with Cameron again.

Speaking to Radio Times, Cameron reflected on shooting Titanic with Winslet, stating: “I think Kate came out of Titanic a bit traumatised by the scale of the production and her responsibility within it.”

Recommended

Despite Winslet’s reservations, however, Cameron said: “We’ve both been eager over time to work together again, to see what the other is about at this point in our lives and careers.”

He continued: “She’s very large and in charge on set. You’d swear she was producing the film!”

Following the release of Titanic, Winslet said that Cameron had a “temper”, adding that “you’d have to pay me a lot of money to work with Jim again”.

(PA Wire / Shutterstock)

The Mare of Easttown star also said that she was “genuinely terrified” of Cameron at times during the shoot.

In a recent interview, Winslet spoke about her choice to work with Cameron again despite her initial reservations, explaining that the director is “much more calm now”.

Cameron appeared to agree with her observation, telling Radio Times that he is “a lot more mellow now” than he once was.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

The Way of Water is the first of four planned Avatar sequels that Cameron will release every other year until 2028.

The first review of Avatar: The Way of Water has arrived courtesy of Guillermo del Toro who was permitted an advance screening of the film.

It will be released in cinemas – in 3D – on 16 December.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in