James Cameron says he thinks Kate Winslet was ‘traumatised’ by Titanic

James Cameron has said he thinks Kate Winslet was a “bit traumatised” after filming Titanic.

Winslet starred as Rose opposite Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack in Cameron’s 1997 hit blockbuster. She was 22 years old at the time.

The actor and director are reuniting for the much-anticipated sequel to his 2009 film Avatar, which is due out later this month.

The reunion comes as somewhat of a surprise given that at the time of Titanic, Winslet expressed hesitance over working with Cameron again.

Speaking to Radio Times, Cameron reflected on shooting Titanic with Winslet, stating: “I think Kate came out of Titanic a bit traumatised by the scale of the production and her responsibility within it.”

Despite Winslet’s reservations, however, Cameron said: “We’ve both been eager over time to work together again, to see what the other is about at this point in our lives and careers.”

He continued: “She’s very large and in charge on set. You’d swear she was producing the film!”

Following the release of Titanic, Winslet said that Cameron had a “temper”, adding that “you’d have to pay me a lot of money to work with Jim again”.

The Mare of Easttown star also said that she was “genuinely terrified” of Cameron at times during the shoot.

In a recent interview, Winslet spoke about her choice to work with Cameron again despite her initial reservations, explaining that the director is “much more calm now”.

Cameron appeared to agree with her observation, telling Radio Times that he is “a lot more mellow now” than he once was.

The Way of Water is the first of four planned Avatar sequels that Cameron will release every other year until 2028.

The first review of Avatar: The Way of Water has arrived courtesy of Guillermo del Toro who was permitted an advance screening of the film.

It will be released in cinemas – in 3D – on 16 December.