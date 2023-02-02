James Cameron asked if he’d change anything about Titanic

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

James Cameron has said that he “wouldn’t change a frame” of his 1997 film Titanic.

Ahead of the 25th anniversary of the hit film’s release, the multi-award-winning director said throughout his lengthy career he had learned not to “second guess yourself” and that, given the opportunity he would “probably make the same damn movie now”.

When asked whether he would change anything about the film, Cameron told the Press Assocation: “Why would I change a frame?

“We got 14 Academy Award nominations. We got 11 wins, we made more money than any movie in history. We continue to make a lot of money with it.

“I don’t think I’m any smarter now than I was then, (in fact) I’ve probably lost a few brain cells since then.”

He continued: “I think I’ve learned over the years, artistically, don’t second guess yourself.

“That’s a snapshot of who you were and what you thought and believed at that time. And what I find out looking back across all my films, and there aren’t that many. I haven’t changed that much.

“I still believe the same stuff I believed back then. If somebody were to, you know, plonk the book about Titanic on my desk and say ‘make that into a movie’, I’d probably make the same damn movie now that I made back then.”

The remastered version of Titanic is set to be released in theatres on 10 February.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in 'Titanic' in 1997 (Shutterstock)

Cameron said that he and producer Jon Landau had “nothing to prove” with the film’s second theatrical re-release, but that it was a “fun social experiment”.

“I feel like it’s all a bonus at this point. It’s all icing. So, you know, we’ve got nothing to prove. We’ve really got sort of nothing to say that hasn’t been said,” he said.

“I think of it as just a fun social experiment to see. You know, how much Titanic still means and in the zeitgeist - we know it meant a lot 10 years ago when we re-released it.

“Is there still that kind of interest or have people moved on? Or does it still have that sort of meaning to them?”

Cameron’s latest blockbuster, Avatar: The Way Of Water has also earned multiple Oscar nominations this year, including the coveted Best Picture.

Read The Independent’s review of Titanic here.

Additional reporting from agencies