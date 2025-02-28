James Cameron says ‘sickening’ Trump has convinced him to move to New Zealand

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

James Cameron has said that his New Zeland citizenship is “imminent” following Donald Trump’s return to the White House, calling the new administration “inescapable”.

The Canadian director, who is currently working in Avatar: Fire and Ash, told New Zealand’s Stuff publication that the move to the southern hemisphere is “something I’ve worked toward, something I’ve had to sacrifice for”.

Although Cameron has been making his new films in New Zealand, it appears that his move is also motivated by Trump’s election win in November.

“I see a turn away from everything decent,” the Oscar winner told Stuff. “America doesn’t stand for anything if it doesn’t stand for what it has historically stood for. It becomes a hollow idea, and I think they’re hollowing it out as fast as they can for their own benefit.”

The 70-year-old added: “I don’t know if I feel any safer here, but I certainly feel like I don’t have to read about it on the front page every single day. And it’s just sickening.

“There’s something nice about the New Zealand outlets - at least they’ll put it on page three. I just don’t want to see that guy’s face anymore on the front page of the paper. It’s inescapable there, it’s like watching a car crash over and over and over.”

Cameron has criticised Trump in the past. Shortly after his first inauguration, the director suggested a Trump presidency was ultimately pushing us towards the tipping point of climate change.

open image in gallery James Cameron called Trump’s presidency ‘sickening’ ( Getty Images )

“It’s basically the upside-down world right now, and the kind of dialogue coming out of these guys sounds like George Orwell,” he told the Daily Beast in 2017.

“Years ago, we sort of spotted the iceberg ahead of us and we called out the order to turn, and we’ve been slowly, slowly, slowly trying to turn this big-ass ship to not hit the iceberg, and then Trump grabbed the tiller and just plunged it right back at the centre of the iceberg,” he added.

open image in gallery Donald Trump’s second term has already been hit with controversy ( AP )

Cameron had previously applied for American citizenship but withdrew his application after George W Bush won the 2004 US election, as per The New Yorker.

Cameron, who owns a farm in Wairarapa, stressed the importance of injecting some “young blood” into the New Zealand film industry.

“We’ve got to have the new people,” said Cameron. “I’m not talking just about writers and directors. I’m talking about the tradies, the craftspeople, the dolly grip, the crane grip. Those are all art forms in of themselves.”

The Terminator director previously announced that he plans to make all three Avatar sequels in New Zealand.