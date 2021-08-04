James Corden got cast in a movie musical, again. Film fans have had enough

Yesterday (3 August), the public was given its first look at James Corden in the live action musical Cinderella.

Reactions to Corden’s appearance in the newly released trailer were mixed, with many viewers expressing annoyance and disappointment over the former Gavin & Stacey star’s inclusion. In the film, Corden will play one of the three mice.

But why is Corden’s very appearance in the film enough to provoke complaints among viewers?

A large part of the reason has to do with Corden’s apparent ubiquity in modern movie musicals.

The actor and talk show host has appeared in a litany of musicals over the past few years, including Into the Woods, Begin Again, Yesterday, Cats, and The Prom.

Corden’s turn in Cats was singled out for particular criticism by many reviewers, while the film as a whole is often cited as one of the worst studio films in living memory.

After making fun of their roles in the film at the 2020 Oscars ceremony, Corden and co-star Rebel Wilson faced criticism from viewers and VFX artists for “demeaning” the work of others on the film.

In The Prom, Corden, who is straight, portrayed a gay character, and drew criticism for his use of stereotypes.

The Netflix-released musical was also condemned by critics and viewers alike.

While the merits of Corden’s Cinderella performance are yet to be known, it seems that TheLate Late Show host’s recent track record of poorly received movie musicals is beginning to precede him.

Cinderella will be released exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on 3 September.