Film fans are finding a silver lining in the “bizarre” cast for the new Super Mario Bros film.

It was announced yesterday (23 September) that an animated Mario film is in the works with a star-studded line-up already attached to the project.

Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black and Seth Rogen are all set to voice characters in the film.

While many people commented on the “strange” choices, others have celebrated the fact that James Corden is not included in the ensemble cast.

The British comedian has recently drawn criticism after starring in the Camilla Cabello reboot of Cinderella. His presence in Netflix musical The Prom was met with similar frustration from viewers.

Corden’s name has begun trending on Twitter with many people commenting their surprise and elation that the Gavin and Stacy star will not be featuring in the forthcoming Super Mario Bros film.

“Everyone is complaining about Chris Pratt being cast as Mario, but we should all take a moment to be glad it wasn’t James Corden,” wrote one person.

Another added: “Well at least James Corden isn’t in the Mario movie.”

“And thank the gods in all their mercy that James Corden wasn’t cast in the Mario movie,” said someone else.

One user added that the absence of Corden from the film’s cast is “a win overall”.

“‘James Corden’ trending because of the relief that he ISN’T in the mario film is both correct and fair,” wrote another person.

One person wrote: “I know we’re perplexed by Mario being Chris Pratt, but let’s take a moment and be happy it wasn’t James Corden.”

The film is being made by Chris Meledandri’s Illumination label. Nintendo and Universal are co-financing the project, according to Variety.

The film is slated for a theatrical release on 21 December 2022, via Universal Pictures.

Corden recently drew criticism from BTS fans after he called the K-Pop band’s fanbase “15-year-old girls” when commenting on the group’s recent appearance at the United Nations.