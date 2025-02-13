Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Seth Rogen has addressed James Franco’s revelation that his friendship with his former co-star is “over”.

The pair first met while starring in 1999 teen series Freaks and Geeks and went on to work together on a string of hit movies, including Pineapple Express (2008), The Interview (2014) andThe Disaster Artist (2017).

When Franco was accused of sexual misconduct in January 2018, Rogen publicly distanced himself from the actor after originally supporting him – something Franco described as “hurtful”.

This prompted Franco, in a Variety interview published in October 2024, to reveal that the pair are no longer in touch, stating: “I haven’t talked to Seth. I love Seth. We had 20 great years together, but I guess it’s over. And not for lack of trying. I’ve told him how much he’s meant to me.”

Rogen, who will next appear in Apple TV+ series The Studio, has now been asked about this comment and, despite “not being happy” with the question, he told Esquire: “Honestly, I absorb so little media that it really wasn’t on my radar.”

In an interview with The Times in 2021, Rogen said of the multiple allegations against Franco: “What I can say is that I despise abuse and harassment and I would never cover or conceal the actions of someone doing it, or knowingly put someone in a situation where they were around someone like that.

“The truth is that I have not and I do not plan to [work with Franco] right now.”

In 2018, five women – including four of Franco’s former pupils – came forward with allegations of sexually inappropriate behavior by the 46-year-old. At the time, Franco said the allegations were “not accurate” but that he did not want to “shut down” people who “did not have a voice.”

Two of his accusers, Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal – both of whom were taught by Franco at the Playhouse West Studio 4 school he co-founded in 2014 – went on to seek legal action in 2019.

In June 2021, it was reported that Franco had agreed to pay $2.23m (£1.67m) to settle the suit, which alleged that he and his business partners had “engaged in widespread inappropriate and sexually charged behavior towards female students by sexualizing their power as a teacher and an employer by dangling the opportunity for roles in their projects.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Seth Rogen and James Franco stopped being friends after allegations about Franco surfaced ( Getty Images )

The allegations in the lawsuit had referred to a “sex scenes” masterclass taught by Franco, in which he was accused of having “intimidated them into performing gratuitous sex scenes.”

Elsewhere in the Variety interview, Franco said he is “so grateful to be working” after starring in Italian director Claudio Giovannesi’s Hey Joe.

“I did go through a lawsuit, and during that lawsuit I wasn’t working,” he continued. “But then Covid hit so everybody wasn’t working. So, I don’t know, it was all… I mean, we were all kind of in it. So it was sort of like, ‘I don’t know what I am.’”

“But I did certainly use the time to, I hope, good purpose. And whatever had been going on with me before, I had to change my whole way of life. So I am proud of the kind of work I did during that time. And yeah, I wasn’t working in movies, but I certainly was doing a lot of work to change who I was.”

He added: “As painful as it was – yes, of course rejection is painful, being told you’re bad is painful. But ultimately that’s kind of what I needed to just stop going the way I was going.”

In 2021, Franco said he had been “completely blind to power dynamics” as he admitted to having sex with his acting students.