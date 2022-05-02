James Gunn shared the perfect reaction to the leaks from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The forthcoming Marvel film, which is due out this week, is expected to delve deeper into the MCU multiverse than ever before, meaning that multiple cameos are on the cards.

While much remains unknown about the sequel, a recently released teaser appeared to confirm the presence of two characters that some fans did not realise would be in the film.

Other leaks have also surfaced, including one particuarly big spoiler which will not be detailed here.

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has reacted to the film’s leaks, which are making the rounds online.

The director joked on Twitter on Sunday (1 May): “Who leaked this Dr Strange 2 footage? Not cool.”

He accompanied his post with a clip from a play in Winnipeg, Canada, performed by Church of the Rock.

The clip sees Loki (played by Tom Hiddleston in the MCU) about to crucify Iron Man (played by Robert Downey Jr in the MCU) set to REM’s “It’s The End of the World” and Chumbawamba’s “Tubthumping”.

Gunn’s light-hearted approach to the issue has since been liked nearly 33,000 times.

With secrecy surrounding Marvel releases at an all-time high, leaks have become a huge problem. This is perhaps why the studio itself decided to reveal certain cameos on their own terms in TV spots.

Fans, however, have complained that it would have been better for some of the surprises revealed in teaser trailers to be held back until the film’s release.

“It’s actually annoying how much is being shown about this movie,” one fan complained, with another adding: “They releasing the whole movie at this point.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is slated for a theatrical release on 6 May.