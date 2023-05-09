Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

James Gunn has responded to fan confusion surrounding a major Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 plot hole involving Peter Quill’s missing helmet.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3’

Throughout the entirety of the trilogy’s final film, Quill (Chris Pratt) is without his iconic helmet. Although this might not seem like an important detail, he risks his life if he goes into outer space without it.

This is exactly what happens in a crucial moment during which Quill flings himself into space to retrieve his beloved Zune Mp3 player.

In doing so, he almost dies from exposure to the vacuum’s freezing temperatures. That is, before superhuman Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) flies after him, saving him just in time.

Responding to one fan who asked if there was a “reason Quill didn’t have his helmet in Guardians 3”, Gunn simply explained: “It’s in his desk drawer in Knowhere.

“He had to get out of there fast as you know! (And as for the next question people ask – the rockets that clip onto his boots are far inferior to the jet packs Rocket has made them so they’re not around at all anymore).”

While the incredibly impulsive scene was meant to display the emotional importance of Quill’s musical collection, some fans found the moment felt too contrived.

“Weak explanation to excuse a fake emotional moment,” one said, with someone agreeing: “I feel like this is ever so slightly lazy.”

“This might be the dumbest possible answer I’ve ever seen a filmmaker make when asked about a crucial plot hole,” a third criticised.

Another called the explanation “wild”, arguing that his helmet is “just nanotech in his ears. If he has time to put on socks, he has time to put this on too!

“Imagine if there was a whole Harry Potter movie where he left his glasses at home. ‘He didn’t have time to put them on’,” they added.

“Just admit you totally forgot about it, dude,” one commented.

Since the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 in cinemas on 5 May, it’s additionally received questions regarding its age rating.

It currently holds a 12A age rating in the UK, and a PG-13 rating in the US, which allow children to go and see it in cinemas.

However, a number of viewers feel the film should have a higher age rating given its “disturbing” content.