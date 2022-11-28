Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

James McAvoy says he shunned Oscar campaign for Atonement because it made him feel ‘cheap’

‘It was made clear to me that I was doing it for the benefit of other people,’ he explained

Isobel Lewis
Monday 28 November 2022 14:52
Comments
Atonement trailer

James McAvoy has said that he refused to take part in the awards circuit for Atonement because the process made him feel “cheap”.

The actor starred opposite Keira Knightley in the film adaptation of Ian McEwan’s bestselling novel, which was nominated for six Oscars.

While McAvoy’s performance was singled out and lauded in many reviews, he did not earn a Best Actor nomination, with only a young Saoirse Ronan gaining an acting nod.

But in a new interview with GQ Hype, McAvoy said that, while he’d missed out on a Best Supporting Actor nod forThe Last King of Scotland the year before, he decided to take a step back when it came to Atonement.

Having watched other actors go through the process of trying to secure a nomination, McAvoy said that “it was made clear to me that I was doing it for the benefit of other people”.

Recommended

“I was totally down with that [for The Last King of Scotland]. But by the time Atonement came along, I was 26 or 27, and I was just like, I can’t do it, I’m not doing it, I don’t wanna do it.”

He continued: “I didn’t want to play that part. I’ll push the film, I’ll try and get bums on seats. But the campaign, I felt… I felt cheap.”

Beginning in the 1930s, Atonement centres around a crime and the lasting impact it has on a family over 60 years.

Keira Knightley and James McAvoy in ‘Atonement’

(Relativity Media/AP)

Elsewhere in the interview, Scottish actor McAvoy discussed his biggest criticisms of the X-Men film franchise, in which he played a young version of Patrick Stewart’s Professor Charles Xavier.

Recommended

Questioned whether he’d been asked to reprise his role of Mr Tumnus in a Chronicles of Narnia reboot, McAvoy firmly and colourfully denied the claims.

“Have they f***,” he said.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in