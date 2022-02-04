James McAvoy confirms he secretly married American partner Lisa Liberati

James McAvoy has confirmed that he secretly married his American partner, Lisa Liberati.

The actor was rumoured to have married the personal assistant in 2019, but until now he had refused to confirm whether the reports were true.

In a new interview with The Guardian, writer Arifa Akbar stated that after the pair met on the set of Split, “they began a relationship a couple of years later and, he confirms, recently got married”.

As Liberati is from Philadelphia, McAvoy was asked if he is now an honorary Philadelphian, to which he replied: “Yeah, it’s like a second home for me.”

McAvoy, 42, met the Liberati on the set of M Night Shyamalan’s thriller Split (Liberati was Shyamalan’s PA).

McAvoy played the lead role in the film, a psychological horror about a man with 24 different personalities who kidnaps and imprisons three teenage girls.

During filming, McAvoy was in the process of separating from actor Anne-Marie Duff after 11 years of marriage.

Two months after the divorce was finalised, McAvoy and Liberati made their relationship official on Instagram.

Rumours that the pair had got married began after director Jamie Lloyd, who is a close friend of the McAvoy’s, was overheard referring to Liberati as the actor’s wife.