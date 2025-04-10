James Toback ordered to pay $1.7bn to 40 women in sexual assault verdict

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hollywood director and writer James Toback has been ordered to pay $1.68bn in damages to 40 women who accused him of sexual abuse and other crimes over four decades.

Toback, who was among the first to be accused of sexual assault during the #MeToo scandal in 2017, was deemed by a New York jury on Wednesday (9 April) to have abused his power in the film industry to sexually assault women between 1979 and 2014.

The jury’s decision marks the largest jury award since the advent of the #MeToo movement, as well as in New York state history.

Attorney Brad Beckworth, from the law firm Nix Patterson LLP, said in an interview that the plaintiffs believe such a large verdict will send a message to powerful individuals “who don't treat women appropriately”.

The decision stems from a lawsuit filed in Manhattan in 2022 after New York state instituted a one-year window for people to file lawsuits over sexual assault claims even if they took place decades ago.

The court had not yet released documentation of the verdict as of Wednesday night. Beckworth said the verdict included $280m in compensatory damages and $1.4bn for punitive damages to the plaintiffs.

“This verdict is about justice,” Beckworth said in a statement. “But more importantly, It’s about taking power back from the abusers — and their and enablers – and returning it to those he tried to control and silence.”

Toback, who most recently had represented himself, issued a blanket denial, stating that “any sexual encounter or contact between Plaintiffs and Defendant was consensual”. He also argued that New York's law extending the statute of limitations on sexual abuse cases violated his constitutional rights.

The 80-year-old was nominated for an Oscar for writing 1991′s Bugsy, which starred Warren Beatty, and his career in Hollywood has spanned more than 40 years.

Accusations that he engaged in years of sexual abuse surfaced in late 2017, first reported by the Los Angeles Times just two weeks after the New York Times published a history of harassment claims against Harvey Weinstein, who in 2020 was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault charges.

open image in gallery Filmmaker James Toback has been ordered to pay $1.68bn in damages to 40 women who accused him of sexual abuse and other crimes over four decades ( Getty Images for HBO )

In 2018, Los Angeles prosecutors said the statutes of limitations had expired in five cases they reviewed concerning Toback, and declined to bring criminal charges against him.

The plaintiffs then filed a lawsuit in New York a few days after the state's Adult Survivors Act went into effect. The lawyers said they discovered a pattern of Toback attempting to lure young women on the streets of New York into meeting him by falsely promising roles in his films and then subjecting them to sexual acts, threats and psychological coercion.

Mary Monahan, a lead plaintiff in the case, called the jury award “validation” for her and the other women.

“For decades, I carried this trauma in silence, and today, a jury believed me. Believed us. That changes everything,” she said in a statement. “This verdict is more than a number – it’s a declaration. We are not disposable. We are not liars. We are not collateral damage in someone else’s power trip. The world knows now what we’ve always known: what he did was real.”

Karen Sklaire Watson, another plaintiff, said the verdict will make New York safer for women.

“We’re drawing a line in the sand: Predators cannot hide behind fame, money, or power,” she said in a statement. “Not here. Not anymore.”

In January, the judge in the case entered a default judgment against Toback, who had failed to appear in court when ordered to do so. The judge then scheduled a trial for only damages last month to determine how much Toback had to pay the women.

