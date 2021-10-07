The L Word’s Jamie Clayton cast as Pinhead in Hellraiser remake

The L Word star, Jamie Clayton, has been cast as Pinhead in a remake of Clive Barker’s classic horror, Hellraiser.

The film has been described as a “loyal, yet evolving reimagining” of the original film which will see Barker return as a producer after a legal battle over the rights of the series.

Barker praised the film which has recently wrapped production: “Having seen some of the designs from David Bruckner’s new Hellraiser film, they pay homage to what the first film created, but then take it to places it’s never been before.”

He added: “This is a Hellraiser on a scale that I simply didn’t expect. David and his team are steeped in the story’s mythology, but what excites me is their desire to honour the original even as they revolutionize it for a new generation.”

The movie is set to premiere on streaming service, Hulu, sometime in 2022.

Alongside Clayton, other cast members include, Odessa A’zion, Brandon Flynn, Goran Visnjic and Aoife Hinds.

Hellraiser (Entertainment Film Distributors)

The 43-year-old Clayton is best known for her TV roes on Sense8, Designated Survivor and Roswell, New Mexico. She will become the first woman to play the horror icon that has been central to multiple movies, comics and action figures.