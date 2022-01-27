Jamie Dornan has revealed details about his friendship with former “roommate” Eddie Redmayne and the ‘gang’ he used to hang out with.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show earlier this week, the 39-year-old actor said that before becoming famous, he and Redmayne were roommates, and they regularly hung out with their gang, which also consisted of Robert Pattinson, Andrew Garfield, and Charlie Cox.

“Garfield and Robert were always around, and Charlie Cox,” Dornan said.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actor recalled that he and his friends used to be “pretty messy” in 2009.

“I mean, there’s loads of us who actually ended up going on to do pretty well for ourselves,” he said. “But at the time, we, we weren’t. We were pretty, yeah, pretty, pretty messy.”

“It’s now weird to think about it,” he continued.

(from left) Robert Pattinson, Charlie Cox and Andrew Garfield regularly ‘hung out’ with Jamie Dornan and Eddie Redmayne (Getty Images)

“Well, particularly for Eddie and I who lived together, and Eddie’s been one of my best mates for a long time, and now we’ve got, you know, five kids between us, and we’re very much more sort of together people and stable people, probably,” he said. “But we had a lot of fun then.”

Dornan also revealed that no one used to be “competitive” with each other despite being “up for the same stuff a lot of the time”.

“They’re all really great guys and really good actors,” he added. “It’s cool that it kind of all happened for us, in a way.”

Eddie Redmayne and Jamie Dornan

Last year, Redmayne, who won an Oscar for his portrayal of Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything, also spoke about his time as a struggling actor while living with Dornan.

“We’ve come a long way since those days,” he said during a video chat with Dornan for Variety’s Actors on Actors at home series.

“I feel so privileged that I – and I know, you – have an element of choice in what we do work-wise. It’s not just flinging a lot of stuff at the wall,” he had added.