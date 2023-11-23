Jamie Foxx accused of sexual assault in new lawsuit

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jamie Foxx is the latest star to face sexual assault allegations in a flurry of lawsuits delivered this week ahead of New York’s Adult Survivors Act (ASA) expiring on Friday, 24 November.

The ASA provided a one-year window for survivors of assault to come forward, regardless of when the assault took place.

In new court documents, seen by The Independent, the plaintiff referred to as Jane Doe accuses Foxx (real name Eric Marlon Bishop) of assaulting her at the Catch restaurant rooftop in New York City in August 2015.

The Independent has contacted Foxx’s representatives for comment.

The suit also lists the restaurant; its employees; and the co-founder of Catch Hospitality Group, Mark Birnbaum, as defendants. The plaintiff is seeking a trial by jury, and compensatory and punitive damages.

According to the suit, the woman and a friend were sitting at a table next to Foxx and Birnbaum on the night that the alleged incident occurred. The plaintiff said she asked Foxx, 55, for a selfie to which he replied: “Sure baby anything for you.”

Foxx then began complimenting the plaintiff, the suit states, saying: “Wow, you have that supermodel body” and “You smell so good.”

Jamie Foxx (Getty Images)

The plaintiff alleges that Foxx then guided her to a more secluded area of the rooftop where he sexually assaulted her.

The lawsuit alleges that a security guard, also listed as a defendant, witnessed the incident but did not intervene.

As a result, the woman “suffered and continues to suffer severe emotional distress and anxiety, humiliation, embarrassment, post-traumatic stress disorder and other physical and emotional damage,” the documents state.

The lawsuit alleges that Birnbaum and Catch NYC enabled the assault and failed to adequately supervise their employees.

The Independent has contacted Catch Hospitality Group for comment.

The lawsuit against Foxx is the latest high-profile action to be filed through ASA, which temporarily waived the statute of limitations on sexual misconduct claims for civil suits.

In another lawsuit filed Wednesday, a former model accused Guns N Roses frontman Axl Rose of sexually assaulting her in 1989, which he denies.

The ASA came on the heels of the Child Victims Act’s passage in 2019. Both measures allow for survivors to bring civil action against their alleged assailants within a one-year period.

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at www.rapecrisis.org.uk. If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673)