Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jamie Foxx is reportedly still in hospital, three weeks after “suffering a serious medical emergency”.

The Collateral and Django Unchained actor is currently at a medical facility in Georgia where he is being kept “under observation”, US media outlets have reported.

No details have been shared by his representatives, but a source close to the actor told TMZ that he “needs all the prayers and well-wishes his fans can muster”.

Foxx’s daughter, Corrine, said that the actor was rushed to hospital on 12 April, telling her Instagram followers that he had suffered “a medical emergency” and was “on his way to recovery”.

Corinne said: “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Foxx is currently Georgia to shoot new Netflix film Back in Action, which he is set to co-star in alongside Cameron Diaz.

The actor’s fans are sending positivity to the Oscar-winning star.

“Dang man I’m really praying for Jamie,” one fan wrote, adding; “So sad but I’m positive he will pull through.”

Jamie Foxx is ‘still in hospital’ after suffering a ‘medical emergency’ (Getty Images)

“I’m praying for a quick recovery,” another person tweeted.

The Independent has contacted Foxx’s reps for comment.