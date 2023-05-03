Jamie Foxx fans send prayers to actor who is ‘still in hospital’ three weeks after ‘medical emergency’
‘He needs all the well-wishes his fans can muster,’ source close to ‘Django Unchained’ star said
Jamie Foxx is reportedly still in hospital, three weeks after “suffering a serious medical emergency”.
The Collateral and Django Unchained actor is currently at a medical facility in Georgia where he is being kept “under observation”, US media outlets have reported.
No details have been shared by his representatives, but a source close to the actor told TMZ that he “needs all the prayers and well-wishes his fans can muster”.
Foxx’s daughter, Corrine, said that the actor was rushed to hospital on 12 April, telling her Instagram followers that he had suffered “a medical emergency” and was “on his way to recovery”.
Corinne said: “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”
Foxx is currently Georgia to shoot new Netflix film Back in Action, which he is set to co-star in alongside Cameron Diaz.
The actor’s fans are sending positivity to the Oscar-winning star.
“Dang man I’m really praying for Jamie,” one fan wrote, adding; “So sad but I’m positive he will pull through.”
“I’m praying for a quick recovery,” another person tweeted.
The Independent has contacted Foxx’s reps for comment.