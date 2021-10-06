Jamie Lee Curtis criticises plastic surgery for ‘wiping out generations of beauty’

Jamie Lee Curtis has criticised the increase in women getting plastic surgery in order to meet beauty standards.

In an interview with Fast Company, the Halloween star shared her own experience of a cosmetic procedure, saying: “I tried plastic surgery and it didn’t work. It got me addicted to Vicodin. I’m 22 years sober now.

She went on to slam the popularity of plastic surgery. “The current trend of fillers and procedures, and this obsession with filtering, and the things that we do to adjust our appearance on Zoom are wiping out generations of beauty,” she said. “Once you mess with your face, you can’t get it back.”

Curtis also described social media “a real danger to young people”.

Elaborating on her comments, the True Lies actor said: “It’s like giving a chain saw to a toddler. We just don’t know the longitudinal effect, mentally, spiritually, and physically, on a generation of young people who are in agony because of social media, because of the comparisons to others. All of us who are old enough know that it’s all a lie.”

Curtis also said that she prefers to stay off websites such as Twitter and Facebook:

“I use social media to sell things and amplify things I care about,” she revealed. “Period. The rest is cancer. I never read one comment.”

(Compass International Pictures)

Curtis can next be seen in Halloween Kills, which will be her sixth time playing Laurie Strode in the long-running Halloween horror series.