Jamie Lee Curtis has shared for the first time that her 25-year-old daughter Ruby is transgender.

Curtis made the announcement with her daughter’s permission in a new cover interview with AARP The Magazine.

She said she and her husband Christopher Guest “have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby”.

Curtis told the magazine that Ruby, a computer gaming editor, is planning to get married next year. Curtis herself will officiate the ceremony.

Ruby is one of two children adopted by Curtis and Guest. The pair have another daughter, 34-year-old Annie, a dance instructor.

On Instagram, Curtis shared a photo of her AARP The Magazine cover and wrote: “I very rarely smile in photographs. An old idea. I couldn't help myself though during this shoot with @aarp @brianbowensmith because I AM SO HAPPY!

“Happy to be me. Happy to be having such a creative time [working on two Halloween films]. Happy that I'm sober and clear. Happy that my family is safe and flourishing. Happy that my little company @my_hand_in_yours has raised over $300,000 for [Children's Hospital LA]. ... LIFE IS SWEET! It takes a village to make a cover!”

Curtis starred in the 2019 Knives Out. She will be featured in Halloween Kills, scheduled for release in October this year in the US and in the UK, and in Halloween Ends in 2022.