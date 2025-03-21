Jump to content
Independent
Good Burger star Jan Schwieterman dead at 52 after ‘aggressive’ cancer diagnosis

The actor’s death was announced in a Facebook post from his family

Amber Raiken
in New York
Friday 21 March 2025 13:03 GMT
Jan Schweiterman in 'Good Burger'
Jan Schweiterman in 'Good Burger' (Paramount)

Jan Schwieterman, who starred in the classic 1997 Nickelodeon comedy Good Burger, has died.

The news was announced in a Facebook post shared by his brother, Chad Schwieterman, earlier this month.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of my brother, Jan (JP) Schwieterman,” Chad wrote in the post, shared on March 1.

“He recently found out he had an aggressive form of stage 4 cancer and passed yesterday evening. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this difficult time. Rest in peace, brother. We love you and miss you.”

An obituary for Schwieterman noted that he died on February 29 at Mercy Hospital in Washington, Missouri.

Schwieterman was born on September 30, 1972, in Bluffton, Indiana, as noted in his obituary. Throughout his childhood, he was “proud” to be an Eagle Scout. After high school, he moved to California to become an actor.

His first major role was in the 1997 movie, Good Burger, which featured Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson as the leads. Schwieterman was the lead villain, Kurt Bozwell, the owner of Mondo Burger and arch-enemy of Ed (played by Mitchell) and Dexter (played by Thompson).

He made appearances in a slew of TV shows, including McKenna, ER, NightMan, and Felicity. He also starred in the 2007 film, Along the Way.

More follows…

