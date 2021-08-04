Jane Fonda reportedly considered California election run to oust Gavin Newsom

Jane Fonda was reportedly considering running for Governor of California to replace Gavin Newsom.

The actor was considered as a more progressive candidate, with many liberals dissatisfied with Newsom’s performance in the role.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the proposal to have her oust Newsom was put forward earlier in the summer but Fonda eventually declined and backed the Democrat governor.

Ultimately, she did not file the paperwork needed to run for office.

Fonda has gained a lot of attention in recent years for her repeated criticism of Donald Trump and has been a vocal advocate for environmentalism.

She has been arrested several times for her activism, most notably during the 2016 demonstrations against the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota.

Fonda has been active in politics since the 1960s, when she protested American involvement in the Vietnam War.

Newsom is facing a recall election on 14 September after a lengthy campaign to have him removed from office.

The recall has gained traction because of the Governor’s handling of the pandemic in California, which imposed strict restrictions and shuttered businesses.

Newsom also became embroiled in controversy after being seen at an indoor gathering while discouraging others from doing the same.