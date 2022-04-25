Jane Fonda says being ‘closer to death’ doesn’t bother her
‘The fact that I’m still alive and working... wow, who cares if I don’t have my old joints?’ Fonda said
Eighty four-year-old actor and activist Jane Fonda says she is not scared of dying.
While promoting the new season of her Netflix comedy series Grace and Frankie, Fonda spoke about her climate change activism and ageing.
“I’m super-conscious that I’m closer to death. And it doesn’t really bother me that much,” Fonda said in an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning on 24 April.
“What bothers me is that my body is, you know basically not mine! My knees are not mine, my hips are not mine, my shoulder’s not mine. You’re looking at somebody who’s only me from here up.”
Fonda, whose eponymous workout videos from the Eighties have sold over 17 million copies worldwide (according to Men’s Health), added: “The fact is if you’re alive and relatively healthy at an older – I mean, I’m almost 85.
“The fact that I’m still alive and working, wow, who cares if I don’t have my old joints? And I can’t ski or bike or run anymore? Eh. You know, you can be really old at 60, and you can be really young at 85. Health!”
Fonda told CBS that sales from the workout tapes were used to fund causes she believed in.
The Barbarella actor and her Grace and Frankie costar Lily Tomlin are both outspoken climate change activists.
Fonda has been arrested several times for her activism, including during the 2016 demonstrations against the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota.
