‘Why not redefine vaginas as AK-47s’: Jane Fonda responds to Roe v Wade ruling

‘That way they’d be free of governmental restrictions by those who care about ‘the sanctity of life’,’ wrote the actor

Inga Parkel
Wednesday 29 June 2022 17:23
Comments
Jane Fonda launches climate political action committee

Jane Fonda has suggested we “redefine vaginas as AK-47s,” in response to the US Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v Wade.

On 24 June, it was announced that the landmark 1973 case – which previously ensured the right to abortion in America – had been overturned.

Speaking out against recent events, the Grace and Frankie star, 84, posted on Twitter criticising the way the US government has prioritised the rights of gun ownership over the safety of women.

“If a corporation can be defined as a person, why not redefine vaginas as AK-47s,” Fonda wrote.

“That way they’d be free of governmental restrictions by those who care about ‘the sanctity of life’.”

Recommended

An outpouring of support flooded the tweet’s comment section, with many fans applauding and agreeing with the actor’s remarks.

“I am a believer that the vagina has been a weapon for many centuries, a very deadly weapon,” one wrote.

“Perfectly put, brave Jane! You always rock!” a fan praised, with one adding: “Words of a Warrior!”

Another suggested that Fonda “run for office”.

After a Supreme Court draft opinion had been leaked, suggesting that Roe v Wade could soon be overturned, Fonda made an appearance on The View, urging viewers to “fight like hell to not allow this to happen”.

Recommended

Fonda joins several celebrities who have expressed distress at the decision to roll back the rights of American women, including Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, and Hilary Clinton.

Meanwhile, The View’s Sunny Hostin recently spoke about her “radical” pro-life stance, claiming that she doesn’t “believe in abortion at any time”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in