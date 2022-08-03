Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email

Producer Janet Yang has been elected the 36th president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The news was announced by the organisation’s Board of Governors on Tuesday (2 August).

This is the first time a person of Asian descent has ever been elected for this position.

“Janet is a tremendously dedicated and strategic leader who has an incredible record of service at the Academy,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer. “I am thrilled that she is taking on the esteemed role of Academy President and look forward to working closely with her on our shared vision to serve our membership, celebrate the collaborative arts and sciences of motion pictures, and inspire the next generation of filmmakers.”

Yang, 66, is succeeding outgoing president David Rubin, the veteran casting director, who is stepping down after three years due to term limits.

Along with Kramer, Yang will be tasked with shepherding the Academy through continued evolution in the film industry and with stabilising the Academy Awards, which in recent years have been beset by scandal and declining ratings.

The Queens-born Yang, a daughter of Chinese immigrants, has long been a significant figure in Hollywood’s Asian American community.

She has served on the Academy’s board of governors since 2019 as one of three governors-at-large who were added following the #OscarsSoWhite scandal to help boost inclusion in the film academy.

Yang is also the second person of colour to be the Academy’s president, following Cheryl Boone Isaacs. She also co-chairs the academy’s Asian Affinity Group.