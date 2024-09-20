Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Go to Bat is a video series from The Independent that sees an actor or director pick a film from their back catalogue they think deserves more love.

So often, stars are asked about the films they’re synonymous with – but this series provides them with a chance to talk about the projects that were either unfairly maligned upon release or generally underseen.

Every episode will see a guest pick the one or two films or TV shows they think fits this bracket. The latest guest is British actor Jared Harris.

Throughout his career, the star, who is the son of acting titan Richard Harris, has turned in a number of memorable performances in TV shows ranging from Mad Men and Fringe to Apple TV+ series Foundation.

Harris was promoting his new drama Reawakening, co-starring Juliet Stevenson and Erin Doherty. The film, written and directed by Virginia Gilbert, follows a married couple facing old tensions when their daughter reappears years after vanishing as a teenager.

Find out which credits Harris has gone to bat for – and why – in the video interview above.

Reawakening is in cinemas now.