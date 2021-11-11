Jared Leto has denied that he ever sent his Suicide Squad co-stars used condoms.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Leto has said he was just joking when he made the claims publicly in 2016.

Leto said: “99.9 per cent of what people read is bulls***. There were no used condoms.”

The Thirty Seconds to Mars singer added: “I’m playing a guy called the Joker, it’s OK to play some jokes. Nothing ever crossed any lines, and it’s not up to other people on the internet to create those lines.”

As well as used condoms, Leto also claimed to have sent his co-stars sex toys but now denies any of it happened: “Any of the very few gifts that were ever given were given with a spirit of fun and adventure and received with laughter, fun, and adventure.”

Viola Davis, who played Amanda Waller in the movie, has previously discussed the gifts he sent to the cast: “He gave us some really horrific gifts. He sends Margot Robbie a black rat. It was still alive, in a box. She screamed, and then she kept it.”

Will Smith also confirmed that he was sent a condom and that his reaction was that he thought “Jared has gone full joker”.

Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn, also commented on the gifts: “I can’t even begin to tell you the weird things I got. By that point, I kind of felt like I knew the joker bit so it wasn’t as alarming.”

(Warner Bros)

Leto confirmed that he sent Robbie “cupcakes” and a “mouse” and that it was all a “goof”.

Leto can next be seen in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, which he stars in alongside Adam Driver, Lady Gaga and Al Pacino.