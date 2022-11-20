The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Jason David Frank death: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers actor dies aged 49, reports say
Frank was best known for his role in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers
Actor Jason David Frank, best known for his role in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, has died aged 49, according to reports.
A representative for Frank, Justine Hunt, confirmed his death to Yahoo on Sunday.
“Unfortunately, it is true. Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being,” Ms Hunt of Hines and Hunt Entertainment said.
“He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will be truly missed.”
An official cause of death has not been disclosed.
Frank’s Power Rangers costar Walter Emanuel Jones paid tribute to the actor in a statement to People, calling him “an inspiration to so many”.
“It’s so sad to lose another member of our Ranger family,” Mr Jones said. “He had a wild sense of humor. We had our share of ups and downs, but I stayed consistent about being an ear if he needed one.
“My prayers go out to his family and all that will miss him. May he rest in Power.”
When Mighty Morphin debuted in 1993, Frank played the Green Ranger Tommy Oliver. He later became the White Ranger, also portraying Oliver in film adaptations of the series.
In addition to acting, Frank was a mixed martial arts star.
Mr Jones joined other Power Rangers alums in mourning Frank on social media.
Blake Foster, who starred in Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie (1997) with Frank, wrote on Instagram: “Can’t believe this … Cried all night. Heartbroken yet again. Lost my hero, our leader, my friend and an icon. Life really sucks man.”
Frank is survived by four children: daughters Skye and Jenna, and sons Hunter and Jacob.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies