Actor Jason David Frank, best known for his role in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, has died aged 49, according to reports.

A representative for Frank, Justine Hunt, confirmed his death to Yahoo on Sunday.

“Unfortunately, it is true. Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being,” Ms Hunt of Hines and Hunt Entertainment said.

“He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will be truly missed.”

An official cause of death has not been disclosed.

Frank’s Power Rangers costar Walter Emanuel Jones paid tribute to the actor in a statement to People, calling him “an inspiration to so many”.

“It’s so sad to lose another member of our Ranger family,” Mr Jones said. “He had a wild sense of humor. We had our share of ups and downs, but I stayed consistent about being an ear if he needed one.

“My prayers go out to his family and all that will miss him. May he rest in Power.”

When Mighty Morphin debuted in 1993, Frank played the Green Ranger Tommy Oliver. He later became the White Ranger, also portraying Oliver in film adaptations of the series.

In addition to acting, Frank was a mixed martial arts star.

Mr Jones joined other Power Rangers alums in mourning Frank on social media.

Blake Foster, who starred in Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie (1997) with Frank, wrote on Instagram: “Can’t believe this … Cried all night. Heartbroken yet again. Lost my hero, our leader, my friend and an icon. Life really sucks man.”

Frank is survived by four children: daughters Skye and Jenna, and sons Hunter and Jacob.