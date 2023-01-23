Jason Momoa reveals Aquaman 2 filmed multiple Batman actors

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jason Momoa has revealed that the forthcoming Aquaman sequel filmed scenes with multiple different Batman actors.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to hit cinemas towards the end of this year.

Reports have suggested that Michael Keaton is set to reprise the role of Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, which he last inhabited back in 1992’s Batman Returns.

Keaton also filmed scenes for the forthcoming DC Comics adaptation, The Flash.

Speaking to The Wrap, Momoa confirmed that Aquaman 2 had included multiple Batman actors during production, though he declined to say exactly who.

“I shot with a couple different Batmans, but you just don’t know what’s going on and we’ll see what the end product is,” he teased.

The former Game of Thrones star previously shared a picture with Ben Affleck on the set of Aquaman 2, suggesting that Affleck would be returning as the iteration of Bruce Wayne seen in Batman vs Superman and Justice League.

In the interview, Momoa also spoke about his future with DC Comics, amid speculation that he could be leaving the role of Aquaman in the near future.

“[I’m feeling] really f***ing good,” he said. “Aquaman’s not going anywhere so it’s alright.”

Michael Keaton is rumoured to featured in ‘Aquaman 2’ (Getty Images)

Momoa continued: “Everything’s gonna be good, we’re still here and then I might be dipping into some other things too.”

DC Studios is currently in the midst of a radical creative upheaval, after The Suicide Squad director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran were installed as co-chairpersons and CEOs.

Among the changes announced by Gunn and Safran was the departure of Henry Cavill as Superman, a decision which prompted mixed reactions from the franchise’s fans.

It has been speculated that Momoa may be cast as the DC character Lobo in a forthcoming project, creating uncertainty around his future as Aquaman.