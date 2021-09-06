Aquaman star Jason Momoa gave fans a first look at the superhero’s new costume in the upcoming sequel to the DC film.

In an Instagram post, Momoa revealed his two looks for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, including a darker, metallic “stealth suit” in addition to the gold and green costume he donned in the 2018 film.

Director James Wan also posted pictures of Arthur Curry/Aquaman’s looks on Instagram and said the “stealth suit” is “Atlantean tech based on the cephalopod’s camouflaging ability”. Wan added that screenwriter David Leslie Johnson and he were inspired by Aquaman’s blue suit from the Eighties.

The suit Wan is referring to was first seen in the 1986 Aquaman miniseries. It was designed by writer and DC production designer Neal Pozner, and achieved cult status among fans of the franchise.

Several celebrities, including Momoa’s co-star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who plays the role of David Kane/Black Manta, reacted to the King of Atlantis’s look.

Abdul-Mateen II teased: “I know a suit that might give you a run, player!!”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who will be making his DC debut in Shazam! spin-off Black Adam, commented: “Hell yeah looking great uso!!!”

Momoa teased “more action” in the second instalment of the film that began shooting in England in July this year.

The Game of Thrones actor revealed that his character would be going blonde in the new Aquaman film, adding, “Supposedly [they] have more fun. I don’t know about that. We’ll test it out.”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is slated to release on 16 December, 2022. In an interview with Esquire, Momoa said he was the one who pitched the story of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom to Warner Bros and “they loved it”.

He added that he was excited about playing a more active role in the creative development of the sequel to the highest-grossing film based on a single DC character. Aquaman raked in over $1bn in earnings when it came out three years ago.

In addition to Momoa and Abdul-Mateen II, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom stars Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master and Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus.

In an emotional Instagram post, Momoa recently dedicated Aquaman 2 to a young fan who tragically passed away after a battle with cancer earlier this year.

The star will next be seen in Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune, also starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.