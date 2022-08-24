Jason Momoa teases ‘androgynous’ Fast and Furious villain with ‘daddy issues’
‘Fast X’ is due out in cinemas days after Aquaman sequel
Jason Momoa has teased his “androgynous” Fast & Furious villain.
The Aquaman star said that he is looking forward to playing the “bad guy” in the forthcoming 10th instalment of the action saga, titled Fast X.
Speaking to Variety, Momoa – who will star opposite fellow newcomer Brie Larson – said he had the “time of my life” playing the role.
“I get to be the bad guy finally. I’ve been the good guy for a while,” said the 43-year-old, who currently stars in the third season of the Apple TV+ sci-fi series See.
He went on to offer fans a few details about what to expect from his villainous character.
Momoa said: “He’s very sadistic and androgynous and he’s a bit of a peacock. He’s got a lot of issues, this guy. He’s definitely got some daddy issues.”
Fast X, which sees the return of Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto, is set to release in cinemas on 19 May 2023.
Some Los Angeles locals, however, plan on protesting the film after having grown tired of the attention the franchise has brought to their neighbourhood.
Since the 2001 debut of Fast & Furious, fans have flocked to Angelino Heights to visit Bob’s Market, the store owned by the family of Vin Diesel’s character.
To the dismay of locals, the location has also become a place where car enthusiasts take over the streets nearly every night to race and spin doughnuts.
Before the release of Fast X, however, Momoa will reprise his role as Arthur Curry in the DC Comics sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is due out days before on 17 May 2023.
