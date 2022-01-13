Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are splitting up.

The former couple announced the news in a joint statement on Instagram late on Wednesday night (12 January).

The statement on their divorce read: “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding – and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring.

“And so, we share our family news, that we are parting ways in marriage.”

Momoa and Bonet clarified that the decision to publicly announce their separation was not taken because they think “it’s newsworthy” but rather so that “as we go about our lives, we may do so with dignity and honesty”.

“The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived,” they said, adding: “We free each other to be who we are learning to become…”

Here’s a full timeline of the celebrity couple’s relationship, from 2004 to 2022.

2004

The actors first met at a Los Angeles jazz club in 2004, where they were introduced by a mutual friend and shared a dinner of Guinness and grits together. They began dating almost instantly, with Bonet saying in an interview years later: “I can’t say it was full-on from the moment we saw each other, but we have been together from the day that we met.”

Momoa, meanwhile, has previously revealed that he’d had a crush on Bonet long before they had met. He had watched her in the Eighties series The Cosby Show when he was a child.

During a 2017 appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, he said: “Ever since I was like, eight years old and I saw her on the TV, I was like, ‘Mommy, I want that one.’”

2007

Momoa and Bonet had their first daughter together, Lola, in July 2007.

2008

Bonet gave birth to their second child, son Nakoa-Wolf, in December 2008.

2014

Momoa and Bonet at ‘The Red Road’ premiere (Laurent Benhamou/Sipa/Shutterstock)

Bonet and Momoa starred in the 2014 thriller Road to Paloma together. It was also written and directed by Momoa.

In the film, Momoa played a Native American being pursued by federal agents for killing his mother’s rapist. Bonet starred as his love interest.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The pair also co-starred in the TV series The Red Road, which was cancelled after two seasons.

Speaking about working with Bonet, Momoa has previously said: “It’s an honour. In this business, we have to travel so far away from our families. We have two children, so if we can work together, that’s awesome.”

2017

The couple got married in a secret wedding ceremony at their home in Topanga, California, in October 2017.

2018

Coni Momoa, Jason Momoa, Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, Lisa Bonet, Lola Iolani Momoa (Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock)

Bonet, Momoa, and their two children attended the LA Premiere of Aquaman.

The superhero film, based on the DC Comics character of the same name, starred Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry / Aquaman, who sets out to lead the underwater kingdom of Atlantis and stop his half-brother, King Orm, from uniting the seven underwater kingdoms to destroy the surface world.

2019

In February 2019, Momoa and Bonet attended the Oscars in coordinated outfits designed by Karl Lagerfeld for Fendi.

In April, they attended the premiere of the final season of Game of Thrones, in which Momoa played Khal Drogo.

2020

In February 2020, the couple starred in an advert for online lender Rocket Mortgage that aired during the Super Bowl.

That summer, in a video posted to his YouTube channel, Momoa surprised Bonet by restoring the 1965 Ford Mustang she had had since she was 17.

In the clip, he could be heard saying: “To be in this passenger’s seat with my wife here and surprise her and our babies in the back, riding in her first car from when she was 17? I’m excited to see her face.”

2021

Momoa turned 42 in August 2021, and among the well-wishers was Bonet’s ex-husband, the rock star and actor Lenny Kravitz.

Kravitz posted a picture of him and Momoa together accompanied by the caption: “Happy Birthday, Jason. I’m proud to call you my brother. One love. One family.”

2022

In January 2022, Momoa and Bonet announced they were ending their marriage. They said: “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other – to be who we are learning to become…”