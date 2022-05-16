Jason Momoa apologises for taking photos in the Vatican

Jason Momoa has apologised after taking photos inside the Vatican while working in Italy.

The actor has been staying in Rome shooting the forthcoming film Fast & Furious 10, which is set to be released next year.

Last week, the star visited the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City, and although taking photos are typically not allowed, Momoa later uploaded several photographs of himself and others posing in the chapel to Instagram.

Some fans commented on the photo, highlighting the different rules for celebrities and the general public.

The Aquaman star has since apologised in a video shared with JustJared, stating it wasn’t his “intention” to “disrespect” anyone’s culture.

Momoa explained that he had given a “wonderful donation” in order to have a “private moment” in the Sistine Chapel with his friends and some of the Fast & Furious crew.

He continued to say that, when he was there he “found people wanted to take pictures with me”, which he described as “odd”.

“During a trip to the Vatican with all this wonder and they want to take pictures with me, which I don’t get, but regardless, I did,” said the 42-year-old.

He insisted that he was “very respectful” and “asked for permission”, adding: “I would never want to do anything to disrespect someone’s culture.”

Momoa recently revealed a few details regarding his character in the sequel, telling fans that he will be playing a “bad guy”.

Fast X – which also stars Charlize Theron, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson and Jordana Brewster – is due for release in 2023.

Louis Letterier was recently announced as the film’s new director following the recent exit of Justin Lin from the franchise.