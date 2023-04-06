Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jason Sudeikis wants his child support payments to be “financially fair” after ex Olivia WIlde claimed he does not pay child support, a source has claimed.

The former couple dated from 2011 to 2020 and share two children, an eight-year-old son and six-year-old daughter.

Earlier this week, new legal documents showed that Wilde had asked a judge to order the Ted Lasso star to pay her “retroactive” child support payments in line with his income, as well as $500,000 (£400,000) to cover her legal fees.

Speaking to The Independent, a source close to Sudeikis claimed that “Olivia and Jason shared costs equally and fairly throughout their relationship, including everything related to the children”.

“Jason took it upon himself to initiate the proceedings in the first place to ensure that the kids would be properly cared for by both parents based on the court deciding what is fair financially going forward,” they added.

The Independent has contacted Wilde’s representatives for comment.

In the legal documents filed by Wilde, the Booksmart director alleged that she has been forced to cover food, clothing and childcare since she and Sudeikis split.

“Jason is not currently paying child support to me, despite my requests through counsel that we agree upon an interim support amount to avoid further litigation in this matter,” the filing said.

Wilde and Sudeikis in January 2020 (Getty Images for Critics Choice )

“While Jason and I have been splitting certain expenses for the children, such as their school tuition, I have been bearing 100 per cent of the costs of the children’s care when they are with me, including, but not limited to, their food, clothing, childcare, extracurricular activities, and transportation costs.”

Her lawyers added: “Jason shares equal responsibility with Olivia for the support of their children, yet Olivia has borne the lion’s share of the expenses for their children since the pendency of this action.”