Jean-Luc Godard death: French New Wave director dies aged 91
‘Breathless’ and ‘Alphaville’ were among his best-known films
Jean-Luc Godard, the revered filmmaker at the heart of the French New Wave movement, has died at the age of 91.
He was known for directing a run of radical, medium-changing films throughout the 1960s, including Breathless and Alphaville.
News of Godard’s death was reported by the French newspaper Liberation.
Along with contemporaries such as Éric Rohmer, Jacques Rivette, and François Truffaut, Godard was a central figure in the Nouvelle Vague, an experimental film movement that emerged in France in the late 1950s.
More to follow...
