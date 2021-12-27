Jean-Marc Vallée death: Dallas Buyers Club director dead at 58

Vallée worked with top actors such as Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams, and Jake Gyllenhaal

Peony Hirwani
Monday 27 December 2021 07:51
Dallas Buyers Club Clip - Wildflowers

Filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallee has died at the age of 58.

The director’s representatives Bumble Ward revealed that Vallée suddenly died in his cabin outside Quebec City, Canada, over the weekend.

The cause of his death is still unknown.

Vallée was acclaimed for his naturalistic approach to filmmaking. He directed hit films and TV shows like Dallas Buyers Club and Big Little Lies.

During his career, Vallée also worked with top actors such as Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams, and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Recommended

Vallée’s producing partner, Nathan Ross, said in a statement: “Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently. He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy.”

“Everyone who worked with him couldn’t help but see the talent and vision he possessed. He was a friend, creative partner and an older brother to me. The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on,” he added.

Many fans and colleagues paid tribute to the director on social media.

Collider’s talk show host Coy Jandreau wrote: “Demolition is a movie I think about often. I love showing it to people. Jean-Marc Vallee was only 58 but left SUCH a mark with his beautiful art.”

“Thank You for everything you gave us. My heart goes out to his friends and family.”

After studying at the University of Quebec, Vallée went on to make a number of critically acclaimed short films, including Stéréotypes (1991), Les Fleurs magiques (1995), and Les Mots magiques (1998).

His debut feature, Black List (1995), was nominated for nine Genie Awards, including nods for Vallée’s direction and editing.

Furthermore, Vallée’s 2009 film The Young Victoria garnered strong reviews and received three Academy Award nominations, while his 2011 film, Café de Flore was the most nominated film at the 32nd Genie Awards.

Recommended

His American dramas Dallas Buyers Club (2013) and Wild (2014) also earned him a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Film Editing.

Additional reporting by AP

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in