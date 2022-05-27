‘I was in surrender mode’: Jeff Bridges reflects on being ‘pretty close to dying’ from Covid while recovering from cancer

Actor was diagnosed with cancer after doctors found a large tumour in his stomach

Ellie Harrison
Friday 27 May 2022 10:31
Comments
Jeff Bridges receives the Cecil B. DeMille Award in recognition of his body of work 'tag you're it'

Jeff Bridges has looked back on catching Covid while recovering from cancer, saying he was “dancing with my mortality”.

The actor, known for playing “The Dude” in the 1998 cult hitThe Big Lebowski, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2020, after doctors found a “12-by-nine-inch tumour” in his stomach.

In a new interview, he has spoken about how chemotherapy eradicated the cancer but left him with a very weak immune system – meaning that when he caught Covid in January 2021, he became seriously ill.

“I had no defences,” he told People. “That’s what chemo does – it strips you of all your immune system. I had nothing to fight it. Covid made my cancer look like nothing.”

The star, who spent five months in hospital, added: “I was pretty close to dying. The doctors kept telling me, ‘Jeff, you’ve got to fight. You’re not fighting.’ I was in surrender mode. I was ready to go. I was dancing with my mortality.”

Recommended

Bridges was treated with convalescent plasma therapy, a treatment that uses blood from people who have recovered from an illness, and therefore have antibodies, to help someone else get better.

‘The Big Lebowski’

(Netflix)

The actor has since returned to work, and he can next be seen in the new drama The Old Man, in which he stars as a former CIA agent, Dan Chase, who is being pursued by an assassin.

The show is out on 16 June on FX in the US. No UK release date has yet been confirmed.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in