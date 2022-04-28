Jeff Goldblum has joked about his shirtless scene in Jurassic Park.

Steven Spielberg’s dinosaur movie was released in 1993, and starred Laura Dern as Ellie Satler, Sam Neill as Alan Grant, and Goldblum as Ian Malcolm.

In the years since its release, a number of scenes have emerged as iconic moments in popular culture. One such scene features Goldblum’s character posing shirtless after narrowly escaping a T-Rex.

In a recent interview with his original Jurassic Park co-stars, Goldblum addressed the long-running joke.

“I don’t remember how it came to be,” he told Vanity Fair. “I have no idea… It just happened somehow. I’m sorry, for better or worse. I apologise profusely. Or… you’re welcome?”

In 2020, Goldblum shared a photo to Instagram in which he recreated the scene.

Two years prior, a 25ft statue of Malcolm’s pose was unveiled in London to commemorate the film’s 25th anniversary.

Goldblum is due to reprise his role in the forthcoming Jurassic World: Dominion alongside Dern and Neill, who will also portray their original characters.

The movie is the third film of the Jurassic World series and the sixth instalment in the Jurassic Park franchise.

It’s set in the present day, around four years after the events of 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which starred Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Jurassic World: Dominion is out in UK cinemas on 10 June 2022.