Jeff Goldblum has recalled the time he ate popcorn with Princess Diana at a screening of Jurassic Park.

The actor said that the Princess of Wales had been a “spectacular lady” when they were sat next to one other at an early showing of the 1993 film.

Goldblum relayed the story at the global premiere of the forthcoming Jurassic World: Dominion on Monday (6 June) in Los Angeles.

Recalling the premiere of the original Nineties film, he told Entertainment Tonight: “I’m remembering London.

“We showed it to – speaking of the Jubilee, the Platinum Jubilee – we showed it to Princess Diana and we had a kind of royal screening.”

The Independence Day star continued: “Sam Neil was here, Princess Diana was here, you know, and we showed them the movie.

“I was standing there next to Diana… sitting, with popcorn.”

The 69-year-old added: “I was very much a gentleman and she was a spectacular lady.”

Jurassic World: Dominion – which stars Goldblum opposite Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Chris Pratt – will be released in theatres on Friday (10 June).