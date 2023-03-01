Jena Malone alleges she was sexually assaulted by co-worker on The Hunger Games

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jena Malone has opened up about being sexually assaulted while working on The Hunger Games franchise.

Malone joined the film saga in its second instalment Catching Fire. She played Johanna Mason, the female tribute from District 7.

On Tuesday (28 February), Malone shared a photo to Instagram that she took after filming wrapped on the series’ fourth and final film, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2.

The Donnie Darko star began her post on Instagram with a “trigger warning”.

“This photo was taken right after I wrapped Mockingjay Part Two and I had to say goodbye to everyone on set,” she wrote.

“We were shooting in a beautiful estate in the countryside of France and I asked the driver to let me out in this field so I could cry and capture this moment.

“Even tho this time in Paris was extremely hard for me, was going thru a bad break-up and also was sexually assaulted by someone I had worked with, I was so full of gratitude for this project, the people I became close with and this amazing part I got to play. A swirling mix of emotions I’m only now just learning to sort thru.”

Malone continued: “I wish it wasn’t tied to such a traumatic event for me but that is the real wildness of life, I guess. How to hold the chaos with the beauty. I’ve worked very hard to heal and learn thru restorative justice, how to make peace with the person who violated me and make peace with myself.

“It’s been hard to talk about the Hunger Games and Johanna Mason without feeling the sharpness of this moment in time but I’m ready to move thru it and reclaim the joy and accomplishment I felt. Lots of love to you survivors out there. The process is so slow and non-linear [sic].”

Malone ended her post by saying that she was “here for anyone who needs to talk or vent or open uncommunicated spaces within themselves”, telling them to direct message her if they needed “a safe space to be heard”.

The Independent has contacted Lionsgate for comments.

In the comments section, Malone explained she had chosen not to name her alleged assailant due to the “cancel-like culture” nowadays.

Her Hunger Games co-star Willow Shields – who played Katniss Everdeen’s (Jennifer Lawrence) little sister Primrose – commented supportively: “This post has me at a loss of words. I understand and I hope that though the process is so slow you are okay Jena.”

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.