Jenna Ortega is said to have been “comfortable” and “very sure” of her sex scenes in her new movie, Miller’s Girl, the on-set intimacy coordinator has said amid viewer backlash.

The 21-year-old Wednesday star acts opposite Martin Freeman, 52, as Cairo Sweet, an 18-year-old university student who enters a complicated and inappropriate relationship with her married English professor, Johnathan Miller (Freeman).

Following the movie’s recent release in US cinemas, many viewers have expressed discomfort over the 31-year age gap between the two co-stars, with several branding the film’s intimate scenes “gross”.

In a new interview with the Daily Mail, intimacy coordinator Kristina Arjona, who worked closely with Ortega and Freeman, has insisted “that at no point [were] any of their boundaries being surpassed”.

“There was many, many people throughout this process, engaging with [Ortega] to make sure that it was consistent with what she was comfortable with, and she was very determined and very sure of what she wanted to do,” Arjona said.

“Part of my job, too, is supporting her decisions. I adapt to whatever is the comfort level of my actors, especially on a production like this where there is a large age gap between the actors.

Martin Freeman and Jenna Ortega in ‘Miller’s Girl' (Lionsgate Films)

“I’m hyper-aware of both of my talent and making sure that we’re consistently checking in and that at no point are any of their boundaries being surpassed,” she added.

“And again, making sure – especially with someone who’s significantly younger – that they are giving continuous consent.”

Arjona also said that she, Ortega and Freeman had several open conversations about the use of modesty garments and barriers to ensure there was “appropriate distance” between the actors while filming any sex and nude scenes.

The stars “also have the option on the day to change their mind if they don’t want to do any of the elements that we’ve discussed”, she confirmed.

Ortega and Freeman have yet to comment on the divisive scene.

Miller’s Girl is in US cinemas now. It is set to become available to watch on Amazon Prime Video in the UK from 19 February.